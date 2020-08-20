The number of recently reported confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 1,307, according to data released by county health officials Wednesday evening.
Of these, 1,105 are recoveries; 200 are active cases, with 86 hospitalizations. The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 12 deaths, of which two are confirmed by Cherokee County Public Health.
Jacksonville is reporting 602 total confirmed cases, as of Wednesday evening, when the data was release
