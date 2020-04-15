COVID-19 deaths increase to 6 in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES — The Nacogdoches County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) reported on Wednesday that two new deaths have occurred in the county as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Six people have now died as a result of the virus, giving the county the greatest number of deaths of any East Texas county — five people have died in Bowie County.

The OEM stated that three new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing Nacogdoches County's total to 62.

A total of 600 individuals have been tested in the county.

