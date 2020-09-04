COVID-19 figures: Active cases nosedive in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The most recent data released by local health officials note that while the number of reported confirmed overall cases of COVID-19 rise, reported active cases nosedived.
As of Thursday evening, there were 69 active cases in the county; on Wednesday, Cherokee County Public Health reported 180 active cases. The number of hospitalizations remain the same, at 97 for both days.
In a 24-hour period, overall reported confirmed cases rose from 1,342 Wednesday to 1,444 Thursday. At present, there have been 1,363 reported cases, an increase of 121 reported cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 18 COVID-19 fatalities Thursday, of which local health officials have confirmed 10.
