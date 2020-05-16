COVID-19 forces Bossier City casino to shut its doors permanently

DiamondJacks Casino and Hotel in Bossier City, La. announced in a media release on Friday that they will not be reopening in the future.
A company spokesperson said that the closure is due to business circumstances brought on by COVID-19.
The property has no plans to seek new ownership or in trying to obtain additional investments in order to remain open.
DiamondJacks closed on March 16 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.