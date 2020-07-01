COVID-19 forces cancellation of Austin City Limits festival
Image- Austin City Limits

AUSTIN — Austin City Limits has joined the ranks of major music festivals to be canceled because of the coronavirus.

Festival organizers said in a statement Wednesday that scrapping the three-day October event was “the only responsible solution.” The announcement comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Texas, with the state reporting another daily high Tuesday of 7,000 new confirmed cases and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urging people to stay home.

 

