COVID-19 forces changes to Tribe Tennis Camp

Tribe Tennis Camp will take place this summer, with Session I scheduled for June 22-25.
The final session will happen July 20-23.
Due to COVID-19, only 15 campers in each division will be accepted.
Divisions are determined by grade, with Grades 1-3, Grades 4-6 and Grades 7-9 eligible for camp.
Email or text coach David Hanna (903) 571-6277, roy.hanna@jisd.ord or coach Chuck Roper (903) 330-7027, charles.roper@jisd.org to reserve a spot.
Please provide the following information in your email or test: child's name, their grade in school for the 2020-21 school year, indicate which session (or both), and include a contact phone number.
Sessions will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the high school tennis courts.
There is a $35 registration fee for each session ($60 for both sessions), which is due at registration. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the first day of each session.
A $5.00 off per child family discount is offered for kids living in the same household.
Coach Hanna says that several additional preventative measures have been put in place due to the presence of the virus.
The divisions will not interact with each other, and social distancing will be practiced at all times, including during breaks.
All campers must bring their own water bottle or sports drinks.
Hand sanitizer will be provided to the campers at each break and at the end of camp.
Daily dismissal will be staggered to avoid a build up of people in one area.
The customary team picture and skills presentation on the last day of camp will not take place this year.
