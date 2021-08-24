COVID-19 forces Wells ISD to shutter for the rest of the week

WELLS — The Wells Independent School District will be closing at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed until Monday, Aug. 30, according to a release from Jill Gaston, Wells ISD Superintendent.
The district had an exceptionally high number of absences on Monday and Tuesday, with students reporting fever, coughs, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the bulletin. Several students have tested postie for COVID-19 in the past week.
The entire school district, including all school buses, will undergo a deep cleaning this week.
Families are urged to keep their children at home for the remainder of the week and not allow them to mingle with other students, in oder to slow the spread of the illness.
All extracurricular activities have been canceled until Mon., Aug. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.