COVID-19 Health Tip of the Day: Soap and water defense

An old school method of keeping one's hands clean and free of germs — washing with soap and water — is actually the best defense against the spread of all types of viruses, bacteria, and germs — things that can make people sick.
Washing hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds to protect yourself and others.
Remember to wash your hands after touching your eyes, nose or mouth, and before eating or drinking.
After blowing one's nose, sneezing or coughing and after using the toilet hand washing should always take place.
Protect everyone by protecting yourself. Learn more healthy habits by visiting MyNETHealth.org.
Friday's COVID-19 Health Tip of the Day is courtesy of the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
