Within a 24-hour reporting period – based on a snapshot released Friday evening of COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County – the active number of cases of the virus have risen slightly, while recoveries have increased.
According to data compiled by Cherokee County Public Health department, on Friday, there were 207 active cases of coronavirus, and 1,026 reported recoveries, compared to 202 active and 1,015 recoveries posted Thursday.
The total number of reported cases is at 1,233 (compared to 1,217 reported Thursday), with hospitalizations rising from 80 to 81, the report noted.
Meanwhile, the most highly affected demographic remains the 21 to 30 age group, which increased to 187 cases (a gain of three cases). The 81 and older crowd saw no change, remaining at 14 reported cases, making it the least impacted demographic.
Another figure that has remained consistent throughout the reporting period overall is that of spread: Only two percent of the virus has been travel-related, while the remainder – 98 percent – is through community spread.
Health officials recently noted that results from testing done up to several weeks ago are now being received locally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.