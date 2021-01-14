COVID-19 issues within JC men's basketball program could force cancelation of opener

Jacksonville College's men's basketball season opener, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday against Lamar State-Port Arthur at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse, is in danger of being canceled.
According to a post on the team's Facebook page, some members of the team are unavailable at this time due to COVID-19 protocols, which could force a cancelation of the season opener.
Jag Madness, originally scheduled for this evening has been canceled as a result.
Things are looking better in the Lady Jaguar camp, as the team is scheduled to scrimmage at home on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Jags will take on Ranger College at 2 p.m.
At noon Ranger will tee it up against LSU-Eunice.
The JC ladies will open their season next Friday by hosting a team to be announced. Murray State (Okla.) and Blinn College are also in town for the season-opening tournament, which will conclude the following day.
