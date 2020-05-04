UPDATE: County, city officials release latest figures
CHEROKEE COUNTY – An additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed Monday in Cherokee County, bringing the total number to 17. Of these, four cases are active, and 12 recovered, with one death, a Cherokee County Public Health Department release stated.
The City of Jacksonville announced late Monday afternoon that the 17th case is within city limits and is the third reported case in Jacksonville, of which two are active cases.
Meanwhile, according to the latest figures released by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Saturday, coronavirus (COVID-19) activity inside the Hodge and Skyview Units in Rusk looks to be trending in a positive manner.
A single test result is pending at the Hodge Unit, where one negative test has been confirmed, and one offender remains in medical isolation.
No Hodge Unit employes have tested positive for the virus, according to TDCJ.
At the Skyview Unit, one test has come back positive and there have been two negative tests among offenders tested. There are no pending tests at this time, state officials noted.
Twenty-one of those incarcerated are under medical restriction and one is in medical isolation.
As previously announced, five employees have tested positive for the pathogen at Skyview. There are no pending tests on employees of the facility.
Editor's Note: Medical Restriction: Used to separate and restrict the movement of well persons who may have been exposed to a communicable disease to see if they become ill. These people may have been exposed to a disease and do not know it, or they may have the disease but do not show symptoms. Medical restriction can help limit the spread of disease. Medical Isolation: For people who are sick and contagious. Isolation is used to separate ill persons who have a communicable disease from those who are healthy. Isolation restricts the movement of ill persons to help stop the spread of disease.
