COVID-19: NET Health reports 2 deaths on Wed. in Smith County

A 68-year-old female from Lindale and a 77-year-old Tyler man died this week as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a news release from Northeast Texas Public Health District.
These deaths bring Smith County's total to 10.
NET Health officials are concerned about a sudden surge in hospitalizations in the Tyler area that has taken place in the past seven days.
On July 8, there were 69 East Texas residents hospitalized in Tyler hospitals due to COVID-19. In the past week that number has increased by 80 percent, with 124 patients hospitalized as of late Wednesday.
“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask at public locations, staying home if you are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health, said.
If you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, symptoms may appear 2 – 14 days after exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include any of the following: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, newly acquired loss of taste or smell, loss of appetite, sore throat, nasal congestions, runny nose, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea.
NET Health also received confirmation of 69 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, increasing the cumulative number of cases to 1568.
