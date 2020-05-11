COVID-19 Numbers: Smith County has 4 new cases; Nacogdoches County up to 207

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rose in Smith County ros by four since Friday.
A total of 178 cases have been logged in the county, with 106 recoveries and four deaths on the record as well.
The latest figures were compiled by NET Health.
Nacogdoches County leads East Texas in the total number of confirmed cases (207) after four more cases were added on Monday, according to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office.
There have been 11 deaths in Nacogdoches County due to the virus.
The four latest individuals to have contracted the virus are all men. Two live in the city and two in the county.
