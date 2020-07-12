CHEROKEE COUNTY – The reported number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county has risen to 372, of which 225 are active, according to data released by the Cherokee County Public Health Department Sunday evening.
Individuals in the 21-30 age demographic remains the highest, at 72 reported cases; the 11-20 demographic is second highest, at 63. Jacksonville holds the highest confirmed count, with 216 cases, the data said.
