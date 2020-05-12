A Jacksonville nursing home employee who received a “presumptive positive” result from an April 28 COVID-19 test has received results from a retest: The individual did not have the virus.
Legacy at Jacksonville administrator Cheryl Eubanks said Tuesday that she was notified that the unidentified employee “received a negative result on the second test completed.”
The retest was done May 6, she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic was officially declared in mid-March by the World Health Organization, and agencies at federal, state and local levels established guidelines in response to the virus.
Since that time, the local nursing home – along with numerous other facilities across the nation – has been following these guidelines, and staff “are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility,” according to a statement issued last week by Legacy.
“We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions, we have restricted visitors from entering our facility, and canceled all group activities within the building until the virus has been eradicated,” the statement noted.
On Monday, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott ordered coronavirus testing for all Texas nursing home residents and staff after the White House urged the nation’s governors to do so as deaths mount nationwide.
The directive came hours after Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, told governors on a video conference call that it was the federal government’s strong recommendation to test all nursing home residents in the U.S. in the next two weeks.
