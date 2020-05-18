COVID-19: Second person dies in Cherokee County

A second person has died due to cornavirus (COVID-19) in Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee County Health District (CCHD).
Two additional confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Cherokee County on Monday.
A total of 36 individuals have now tested positive for the virus.
A CCHD news release received late Monday afternoon indicated that 33 cases have been due to community spread and three have been travel related.
There are now 17 active cases, 17 recoveries and two deaths.
