COVID-19 shots ready for Cherokee County health care workers beginning Wed.

Health care workers in Cherokee County can begin receiving their COVID-19 immunizations beginning on Wednesday (Dec. 30) at Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy, 210 Cherokee St., in Jacksonville.
Individuals working in hospitals, clinics, doctors' offices (including dental offices) and home health care service providers that have direct contact with the public are eligible to receive the immunizations.
Immunizations will be given by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment, phone (903) 586-2284.
