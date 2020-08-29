COVID-19: Texas positivity rate is dropping, but still high

The good news is Texas' COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 14.3%. after being over 20% for a while, but the Lone Star State still ranks No. 6 in the nation for the highest positivity rate.
South Carolina leads the nation with a rate of 20.9%, followed by Mississippi (18.1%) and Iowa (17.3%).
Texas is well ahead of its neighbors also. Arkansas's rate is 9.6%, Oklahoma is at 8.9%, followed by Louisiana at 4.9%, and New Mexico (2.1%).
Positivity rate can be calculated two ways. One may divide the number of people who have tested positive by the number of people who have been tested, or the number of positive tests can be divided by the total number of total tests.
The methods will produce different numbers, but will paint the same picture.
