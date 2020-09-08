According to data released Tuesday afternoon by Cherokee County Public Health, the number of recoveries and active confirmed COVID-19 cases are reflecting positive results, with 1,424 recoveries and 22 active cases.
While the overall number of reported confirmed cases rose to 1,457 during a five-day period, the number of recoveries increased during that same time frame by 61; active cases dropped 68 percent since Thursday.
Only one additional hospitalization was reported during that period, rising to 98.
But not all news has been positive: Texas DSHS reported late Tuesday afternoon that Cherokee County posted 21 deaths, of which 11 have been confirmed by local county health officials.
County data shows a total of six confirmed COVID deaths in the Jacksonville area, while data released by the City of Jacksonville notes that three are from within city limits.
