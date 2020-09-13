CHEROKEE COUNTY – Recovery rates for a virus that was declared pandemic in mid-March are at 97.95% locally, with a fatality rate of 1.6%, according to figures released Saturday evening from local and state officials.
Cherokee County Public Health has reported an updated list of 1,436 confirmed COVID-19 recoveries of the overall 1,466 cases tracked in the county since spring.
There were 16 active cases of the virus reported in the county; since March, there have been 102 reported hospitalizations.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Saturday evening reported a total of 24 COVID-19 fatalities in Cherokee County, of which local health officials have confirmed 11 of those cases.
On Saturday, Jacksonville ISD teamed up with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to offer a free COVID-19 testing at John Alexander Gymnasium. According to site coordinator CW3 Darin Yowell of the Texas National Guard, approximately 900 oral swab test kits were provide Saturday, twice the amount brought for a July 3 event.
Organizers depleted their stock during the July testing; Saturday’s event drew approximately 100 people, far less than anticipated, said Jacksonville ISD Police Chief Bill Avera.
Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, these symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Everyone has ways that they can contribute to slow the spread of the virus and should remember to:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed or gloved hands.
• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
• Stay at home as much as possible
• Put distance between yourself and other people.
– Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
– Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus
• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around other people (grocery shopping, pharmacy, etc.)
• If you are in a private setting and do not have your cloth face covering, remember to cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Texas Health and Human Services has a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at (833) 986 - 1919. Further information regarding COVID-19 can be found at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/ and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
