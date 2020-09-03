Local county health officials are reporting at total 1,432 confirmed COVID-19 cases locally, or eight newly reported cases, while the number of active cases dropped from 196 to 180 during that same two-day period between Monday and Wednesday evening, according to Cherokee County Public Health data.
The number of recoveries rose from 1,216 Monday to 1,242 on Wednesday; currently there are 97 hospitalized victims of the virus. Meanwhile, officials with Texas Department of State Health Services have reported 17 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities in Cherokee County, while local health officials have confirmed 10 of those deaths.
Demographic groups hardest hit by the virus include
211 confirmed cases among those ages 21-30
187 confirmed cases among those ages 42-50
181 confirmed cases among those ages 52-60
Demographic groups least impacted by the virus include the 71-80 bracket – which had a reported 50 confirmed cases – and the 81 and older group, which had a reported confirmed 19 cases.
