COVID-19: Updated reporting system now includes probable cases in Cherokee County

Cherokee County Public Health officials have added a new category to reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases, focusing on cases that are probable.
As of Wednesday evening, Sept. 16, county health officials have reported a total of 1,506 confirmed cases, a tally kept since the pandemic was declared in mid-March.
Of these, there are 1,442 confirmed recoveries, 50 active cases, 142 total probable cases of which 47 are active probable cases, according to a CCPHD COVID-19 snapshot. There have been 102 hospitalizations since the reporting period began.
The Texas State Department of Health Services reports 24 fatalities in Cherokee County, as of Wednesday afternoon; of these, local county health officials have confirmed 11 deaths.
Jacksonville has the highest reported confirmed case count, at 721, or 47.8%.
Collectively, residents of the City of Rusk, the TDCJ and state hospital located there, account for 37.9% of the overall case count. Rusk residents account for 232 cases (15.45); TDCJ, 239 cases (or 15.86%); and the state hospital, 100 cases (6.64%).
The 21 to 30 demographic remains the highest, with 217 total reported confirmed cases of the virus; the 81-and-over demographic reports the least confirmed cases, at 21.
