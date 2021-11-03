COVID-19 vaccine for kids coming to select J'ville and Bullard locations

Two locations in Jacksonville, and one in Bullard, are expected to received doses of COVID-19 vaccine aimed at children 5-11-years-old.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Family First Care (510 E. Commerce St., (903) 535-9041), and the Cherokee County Health District (803 College Ave., (903) 586-6191) in Jacksonville are expected an initial shipment of 600 and 100 doses, respectively.
In addition, Brookshire's Pharmacy in Bullard (213 U.S. Hwy. 69 North, (903) 894-9389) is slated to receive 300 doses of the vaccine that is manufactured by Pfizer-BioTech.
Parents/guardians are asked to contact their location of choice in advance to find out the procedures for having their child, or children, vaccinated.
Some pharmacies that participate in the federal pharmacy program could receive quantities of the vaccine, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.