CVS, Kohls, Kroger and Target to require shoppers to mask up

Several of the nation's largest retailers have joined Walmart, Sam's Club and Best Buy in making face coverings mandatory for most shoppers.
Beginning on Wednesday Kohls and Kroger, the nation's largest grocery provider, will require masks to be worn while shopping.
A Kroger official said on one of its social media platforms that customers who prefer not to wear masks should consider wearing a face shield, or take advantage of pick-up service.
On Thursday CVS Pharmacy said that starting on Monday face coverings will become a necessity in its stores in the United States.
Target will begin its mask policy for shoppers on Aug. 1.
The mask requirements generally do not apply to small children, or for those with certain medical conditions.
