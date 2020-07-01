DFW International Airport to require masks starting on Thur.

Thousands of East Texans travel through the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in route to their final destination annually.
Beginning on Thursday, DFW will require everyone on the premises to wear a mask to help reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Children ages two and under are exempt from the rule.
Masks must be worn at rental car facilities, retail shops, as well as at parking and transportation areas.
Face coverings can be removed for eating or drinking, or when asked to verify one's identity for a Transportation Security Agency employee, or for other officers.
The new regulation keeps DFW on the same page as the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, who both currently require face coverings to be worn in public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.