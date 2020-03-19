A quick trip through most towns right now will show just how serious the coronavirus pandemic has become, especially if you frequent restaurants and fast food places.
On Monday, President Donald Trump recommended that everyone limit public gatherings to no more than 10 people, and that restaurants and bars should close to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
On Tuesday morning, McDonald's, Burger King, Dairy Queen, Whataburger and other Jacksonville eateries took extra measures to ensure the safety of their customers by closing their inside dining areas.
Dairy Queen also postponed their “Free Cone Day” that was slated for Thursday, March 19.
“In accordance with the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation to avoid large gatherings for the next eight weeks, Texas Dairy Queen (TDQ) is postponing the March 19 Free Cone Day at all stores across Texas,” stated a Tuesday news release.
“TDQ stores remain open and our top priority is to provide a clean, safe place for our fans to enjoy their favorite eats and treats. We are following cleaning and sanitation practices that exceed local, state and government standards.
According to Restaurant Business Magazine, President Trump is looking to turn drive-throughs into a bigger source of the nation’s food supply during the coronavirus outbreak.
TDQ has implemented updated safety procedures that include increasing the frequency of employee handwashing and cleaning of high-contact areas in restaurants, including door handles, pin pads for transactions, condiment and beverage stations, countertops and seating areas.
Of course, TDQ is monitoring updates from the CDC and other health organizations, and will reschedule our popular Free Cone Day at a later date,” the release said.
Whataburger restaurants closed interior dining areas at all locations on Tuesday, but they will offer curbside delivery for online orders starting Thursday, March 19. The curbside delivery will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to restaurant officials.
During the closure, employees will continue to staff the drive-through, offering a full menu at all of Whataburger restaurants, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Customers may also order online at Whataburger.com or via the Whataburger app.
“The health and safety of our customers, family members and communities continue to be our utmost priority. We’re taking enhanced steps to help contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Pam Cox, vice president of HR & Brand Communications at Whataburger.
Restaurant officials also noted that most of their home office employees are temporarily working from home, and all events and gatherings at the location have been postponed.
McDonald's also closed its dining area on Tuesday. According to Lauren Altmin of McDonald's corporate office, customers are still served via the drive-through.
“It is remarkable how franchisees, suppliers, agencies and company employees have come together in recent days. During these uncertain times that impact all of us in personal ways, our ability to support each other, our people and our communities will ensure we emerge from this crisis stronger than before,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA.
“Franchisee leadership completely supports the decision to adhere to social distancing guidelines and ensure that large groups of customers are not gathered together inside our restaurants. We are committed to our role in supporting the communities in which we do business and protecting the public’s health by shifting our operations to drive-through, walk-in take-out and McDelivery,” added Mark Salebra, National Franchisee Leadership Alliance chairman.
Many other restaurants have opted to close inside dining areas, as well, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to its Facebook Page, Commerce Street Drafthouse in Jacksonville has re-arranged tables inside to allow for social distancing, and are continuing to serve customers indoors, while others are providing curb-side pickup. Customers need only call ahead to the dining place of their choice to see what precautions are being taken.
Jacksonville Independent School District is providing to-go lunches for students while schools are closed in response to coronavirus precautions. To-go lunches may be picked up curbside at the East Side Cafeteria from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Enter off Waco Street, near the cafeteria door. Lunches will be handed through vehicle windows to avoid as much person-to-person contact as possible.
Free grab and go lunches are available for pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Rusk Elementary School. In addition, breakfast for the following morning will be included. Students ages 18 and younger are eligible for the meals.
Rusk ISD also will distribute weekday lunches distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the following locations: Rusk Primary School (rear entrance); Flowers by Janae, Loop 343; Covenant Church, U.S. Highway. 69 North; Timber Creek Apartments, State Highway 84 West; and Highway 84 East (at the abandoned gas station near the turn off to Jim Hogg Park).
Lunches will be distributed from Rusk ISD vehicles at each of the locations.
The Clothes Closet & More, located at 314 S. Main St. in Jacksonville, will continue its weekend sandwich ministry for the next two weeks, said Clothes Closet director Mickey Gear. Lunches will be distributed Friday and Saturday mornings. Other services are suspended for the time being; however, in the event of an emergency, contact 903-586-0204.
Progress staff Jay Neal and Jo Anne Embleton contributed to this story.
