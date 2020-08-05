Disinfectant wipes not expected to return to shelves until 2021

It will take several months longer than first anticipated to get the nation's retailers restocked with disinfectant wipes, including those made by Clorox and Lysol, as a strong demand continues due to COVID-19, and the flu season is looming in the distance.
In an earnings call earlier this week, Linda Rendle, president and CEO-elect of the Clorox Corporation said that it will be some time in 2021 before her company can get stock levels up to a satisfactory level.
Even though Clorox has increased production, the company simply can't keep up with demand.
Part of the problem is that many companies manufacturer wipes using polyester spun lace, a key ingredient also used for personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and medical gowns, which is now in short supply.
