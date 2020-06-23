Dr. Kelly says public must follow CDC guidelines if there is to be on-campus learning

JACKSONVILLE — For Jacksonville Independent School District students to be able to return to on-campus instruction later this summer, the community must do a better job now in following the COVID-19 preventative guidelines that have been set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
That was the message that Dr. Chad Kelly, JISD Superintendent, delivered in a news release late Tuesday afternoon.
“In the rapidly evolving COVID landscape, which is now changing daily in Texas, I feel that returning to on-campus instruction in August largely depends on how Texans comply with the emphasized CDC
guidelines to flatten the curve of the virus,” Kelly said. “This is rhetorical, but until the public as a whole adheres to: washing hands often, avoiding close contact with others, using a face cover in public, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning and disinfecting, and monitoring (one's) health for symptoms, we will be hindered from providing a safe environment for on-campus for out staff in August.”
There are currently 10 active cases of COVID-19 inside the city limits of Jacksonville, which is the most that have been at a given point since tracking began in the spring.
Kelly said that it is important for Texans to follow the recommendations issued by Governor Greg Abbott on Monday, which urged residents of the state to return to practicing basic measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Please adhere to these guidelines and Texas will be able to stay on course to re-open and remain open,” Kelly said. “This is especially important for public schools.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.