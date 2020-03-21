CHEROKEE COUNTY – Public schools throughout the county will be closed through April 3, at the order of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Abbott took action Thursday to further help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus across the state, issuing an executive order that will close schools, among other areas where large groups tend to gather. The order went into effect midnight Friday and lasts through midnight April 3.
Here are the responses of the various school districts in the Cherokee County, which not only are dealing with suspension of classes but suspension or even cancellation of scheduled events:
•Jacksonville: Officials said that during the hiatus, JISD continues to provide daily “to-go” lunches for students as part of a car-side service available at East Side Elementary at the Waco Street cafeteria drive. Students must be inside the car to receive lunch, said district public information officer Grace Traylor.
Additionally, school work will be made available to families of students: “Continuing instruction online instruction and activities (were made available) March 20, and paper copies will be available for pick up at the East Side lunch pick up location beginning Monday, March 23. Our administrators and principals have reacted swiftly and creatively to provide grade appropriate activities for our students,” she said.
• Rusk: According to Superintendent Grey Burton, the local district is “going to remain closed until April 13, but we will evaluate to see if that is necessary or if it needs to be extended. I realize the Governor set April 6 (as a return date), but I want our parents to be able to plan with an amount of time I believe is more realistic.”
To allow learning to flow as smoothly as possible, “we will be utilizing several digital platforms to communicate, send and receive work. We will also have paper packets (available for) some of the younger grades or (for those whom) access is limited for the student digitally,” he said.
The district also “will be getting devices out to staff and students for them to use, and we are attempting to have mobile 'hot spots' for internet connection in areas where it may be limited,” Burton said, adding that “help lines” for technology issues and instructional support also are available for families and staff.
• Bullard: Superintendent Jack Lee announced that “Bullard ISD will be closed through April 3, 2020, at a minimum,” and that the district “has been working diligently throughout the past week to ensure that we are able to provide instructional continuity for our students”
“Our goal is to provide instructional continuity for our students that may take place at home as family commitments will allow,” he said. “I want to say how impressed I am with our faculty, staff and community. During this difficult time, I have witnessed countless individuals reaching out to see how they can support the school district, our students and our city. The commitment to take care of each other is amazing, and I hope that we will maintain that throughout the next several weeks.”
The district has arranged for free lunches for all students ages 18 and younger during the school closure. Lunches will be provided as a “grab and go” at Bullard Elementary, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, while several delivery sites have been established at: The front gate areas at Shadybrook West and Lakewood West; Lakeway Harbor east; Shell Shores/Cedar Bay and Petty Estates. The deliveries will be at the locations beginning at 11:30 a.m. each day, with volunteers on location until 11:50 a.m.
• New Summerfield: Superintendent Joe Brannen said district officials will reassess the situation
on April 1 before making any other decisions. Meanwhile, other plans have been set in place for the next two weeks, he added.
“We are doing a grab and go lunch for the kids starting on Monday,” with free lunches offered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays, and are available at the back of the elementary school cafeteria.
Additionally, “we will be handing out work to the students for them to complete during the closure, and dual credit classes will be up and going online,” he said.
• Troup: “The district is following the Governor's order and will remain closed through April 3,” according to Superintendent Tammy Jones, adding that classes are set to resume on April 6.
Meanwhile, district staff members “have worked to prepare lessons for students using both online learning and packets. Parents can refer to each campus website for specific details,” she said.
• Alto: “We will constantly evaluate the situation and keep our community informed. Alternative options for continued learning and instruction are being planned and will be communicated out in the near future,” said AISD Superintendent Kelly West.
“We acknowledge that this unexpected suspension of operations creates a hardship for our parents and staff because of work, childcare and other considerations,” she added. “The district also knows and understands that many students rely on our schools for meals and support. To that end, plans have been made to assist families with Grab and Go meals.”
Interested families may contact the school, 936-858-7126, between 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday, or 8 and 9 a.m. Monday to arrange for meals for the upcoming week. Please let organizers know how many children ages 18 and younger will need breakfast and lunches provided for. A week's worth of meals will be available for pick up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.
• Wells: The local district is serving grab and go meals, according to interim superintendent Dale Morton, “and, beginning Monday, will be providing remote instruction to all students in Pre-K through grade 12. Concurrent WHS/College students have had classes online this week; students in grades 7-12 will receive instruction and do coursework online. Less/non-tech lessons and coursework will be provided to students in Pre-K to grade 6. We are prepared to operate in this mode until the State of Texas or Cherokee County health officials give the 'All Clear.'”
