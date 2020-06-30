Federal funds totaling $9 million tabbed for infection control in nursing homes

AUSTIN— Texas Governor Greg Abbott, along with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced on Tuesday that $9 million in federal funds will be utilized to implement infection control projects in nursing facilities.
These measures are designed to protect residents and staff from coronavirus (COVID-19).
Nursing facility providers can begin applying for funds on July 1.
“We know that older Texans are more susceptible to COVID-19, and Texas is committed to ensuring that nursing facilities have the tools they need to keep their residents and staff safe,” Gov. Abbott said. “The resources available through this federal funding will help maintain infection control within these facilities. We must continue to protect our most vulnerable populations, mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, and protect public health.”
Approved providers will be eligible to receive funds for infection control resources thermometers and temperature scanning equipment, decontamination and disinfecting systems, plexiglas barriers or portable walls to insure social distancing or droplet protection, N-95 fit test equipment and microbe-resistant flooring and wall coverings.
