Feds to open 3 mass vaccination centers in Texas in late Feb.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington and NRG Stadium in Houston have hosted professional football games, concerts, major political events, and starting the week of Feb. 22, mass vaccination clinics for COVID-19 — Community Vaccination Centers — will be added to the list, according to multiple media reports.
A third location, in the Dallas Fair Park area, will also open at the same time, as Texas officials strive to make the vaccine readily available for many of the states' most vulnerable citizens.
According to officials, about 10,000 people a day will be able to be serviced at each location.
The sites are currently under construction by FEMA teams, who are partnering with state and local officials in the endeavor.
The centers are to be staffed by federal employees, according to the White House.
An announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott said the centers should be open to those that are eligible for the vaccine beginning on Feb. 24.
Registration information for the sites is expected to be released shortly.
