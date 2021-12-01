WASHINGTON — The White House announced on Wednesday that the first case of COVID-19 omicron variant in the United States has been confirmed in California.
“This is the first case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant detected in the United States,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said at the White House. He said the person was a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive a week later.
President Joe Biden is expected to reveal his plan on combating the COVID-19 virus over the winter.
Biden and public health officials have racheted up their plea in recent days for Americans to get vaccinated and for those already vaccinated to consider receiving a booster shot in order to maximize their protention against the virsus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.