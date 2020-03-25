First COVID-19 related death in Smith County

NET Health has confirmed the first death in East Texas related to COVID-19. The individual is a 91 year-old male who resided in Smith County.
Two new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Smith County have also been confirmed by private laboratories. Both individuals were exposed due to community spread.
Both individuals had recent travel history, and both are in home isolation.
The total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Smith County is sixteen (16).
“Community spread means there is more than one possible source for COVID-19 to become acquired by any individual, “says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health. “The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, while also remaining socially connected with family members and friends using technology.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) defines East Texas as the 35 counties depicted on the below map. NET Health performs surveillance of communicable diseases in seven of these counties: Smith, Gregg, Wood, Rains, Van Zandt, Anderson, & Henderson.
If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider. The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases.
If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread. More info about ways to slow disease transmission are maintained at https://www.MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus.
About the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health)
NET Health serves a vital function through our Departments of Immunizations, Tuberculosis Control, Laboratory Services, Vital Statistics, Public Health Emergency Preparedness, Disease Surveillance, Environmental Health, WIC, and Community Outreach.
The mission of NET Health is to promote health, prevent illness and protect our community.
Visit us at MyNETHealth.org. “Like” us on Facebook and “Follow” us on Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.