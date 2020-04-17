First COVID-related death recorded in Rusk County; numbers up in Nacogdoches County

HENDERSON — Rusk County recorded its first death attributed to coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

The victim was a patient in a local nursing home.

Three new confirmed cases of the virus were reported Thursday afternoon, bringing the county's total to 27.

The number of cases on COVID-19 also increased in Nacogdoches County on Thursday when an additional five cases were confirmed by testing.

Nacogdoches County now has 72 confirmed cases of the virus.

