First COVID-related death recorded in Rusk County; numbers up in Nacogdoches County

HENDERSON — Rusk County recorded its first death attributed to coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
The victim was a patient in a local nursing home.
Three new confirmed cases of the virus were reported Thursday afternoon, bringing the county's total to 27.
The number of cases on COVID-19 also increased in Nacogdoches County on Thursday when an additional five cases were confirmed by testing.
Nacogdoches County now has 72 confirmed cases of the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.