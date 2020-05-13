First Monday Trade Days gets the green light to reopen in June

After a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Canton's First Monday Trade Days received approval on Wednesday to hold its June event.
The Canton City Council gave its blessing, along with a warning that upon the advice of state and local health care officials, measures could be implemented to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The commissioners will meet again on May 19, and will discuss the matter further.
But, as of now, it is all systems go.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.