Five JISD campuses reported at least one COVID-positive student on Wed.

Five of the Jacksonville Independent School District's eight campuses reported at least one student had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to information provided on-line by the district.
Wednesday was the first day back from the holiday break for JISD students.
JISD schools that reported at least one positive test on Wednesday included Joe Wright Elementary, West Side Elementary, East Side Elementary, Nichols Intermediate and Jacksonville High.
While the number may seem high, it is not a record. On August 30, 2021 seven of the eight campuses had at least one positive case, and there have been several days where six campuses have had at least one active case of COVID-19 verified.
In Cherokee County, 31 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, up from 18 on Monday.
According to the State Health Department, 34.4-percent of the COVID-19 tests that were given state-wide on Tuesday came back positive.
A little more than 44,400 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Texas on Tuesday.
JISD to offer free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sat.
JISD will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children (ages 5-and-up), as well as for adults, on Sat., Jan. 8.
The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will take place at West Side Elementary School, 1105 College Ave.
First, second and booster doses will be administered.
Registration will take place on Sat. and those without insurance will be able to receive a free shot.
All individuals are asked to wear a mask while inside the building.
