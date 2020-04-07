Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Smith County

GALLATIN - Graveside services March 28 for Mary Lynn Tate, Piney Grove Cemetery. Born July 1, 1952, in Jacksonville; resided in Opelousas, LA, near brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Nelwyn Miller. Tate died March 26, 2020, in Opelousas.
Audrey Jewel Townsend, age 79 of Rusk, Texas, passed away peacefully at home March 28, 2020. She was born December 14, 1940 in Kountze, TX. She truly loved all kids and sports and was a coach to many of us for softball and basketball in the 70-80's. She worked for Rusk ISD for many years, Is…
