Free COVID-19 shot clinic to take place Wed. for Alto ISD faculty and students

ALTO — Alto Independent School District will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for its faculty and students on Wed., Dec. 15.
The clinic will take place at the elementary school and will be open from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Adults 18 and older are eligible to receive the vaccination, as are adolescents (ages 12-17) and children between the ages of 5 and 11.
Parents of students must fill out and turn in a consent packet by Tue. if they would like their child to receive the injection.
There is no charge for the vaccinations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.