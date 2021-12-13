Free COVID-19 shot clinic to take place Wed. for Alto ISD faculty and students

ALTO — Alto Independent School District will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for its faculty and students on Wed., Dec. 15.

The clinic will take place at the elementary school and will be open from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Adults 18 and older are eligible to receive the vaccination, as are adolescents (ages 12-17) and children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Parents of students must fill out and turn in a consent packet by Tue. if they would like their child to receive the injection.

There is no charge for the vaccinations.

 

