Free COVID-19 testing in Tyler on Tue-Thur.

TYLER — The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be administering free COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Tyler.
Tests will be given at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 615 West Cochran St. Testing hours are between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
No appointment or reservations are needed to be able to be tested, as this is a walk-up testing location. Individuals do not have to have symptoms to be tested.
Cell phone numbers are required, due to the fact that test results will be returned via text messaging.
First responders are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.