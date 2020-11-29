Free COVID-19 testing sites are only a short drive away

Not feeling quite right?
Concerned about having rubbed shoulders with someone outside of your household during the long Thanksgiving Holiday?
If you feel a COVID-19 test is in order and you are running short on funds, note that there are several free testing sites that are within a short drive from Jacksonville.
People from any county, or of income level can get tested, even if not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, at any of a trio of nearby locations.
On Mondays and Wednesdays tests are given at the Palestine Civic Center (1819 W. Spring St.).
The Henderson-Rusk County Youth Expo Center (3313 FM 13, Henderson, TX) offers tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Tests are also available, Monday through Friday, at the Tyler Senior Center, 1519 Garden Valley Parkway.
To register for a free appointment at any of these sites go to GoGetTested.com.
Those getting tested must have a working cell phone, so that they are able to receive their test results.
The tests are oral saliva samples collected for PCR analysis.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management is performing the testing at all locations.
