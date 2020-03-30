Galveston public beaches closed until Apr. 5

GALVESTON — As of mid afternoon Sunday, all Galveston public beaches were closed by state law, which is set to expire on Sunday, April 5.
The orders are in response to COVID-19, a public health crisis.
As of Sunday afternoon there was 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Galveston County, according to the county health department officials.
The City of Galveston had attempted to avoid closing public beaches because it is our desire that residents have an area to exercise and get fresh air while maintaining safe social distancing. However, it is clear that there are many people visiting from other areas in defiance of local, state and national travel recommendations and/or restrictions. As a result, the City of Galveston must restrict access to the public beach. The Texas General Land Office will not allow the beach to remain open to residents only. As a public beach, it must be closed to all.
Those found in violation of the public beach closure order, will be cited for a Class C misdemeanor.
