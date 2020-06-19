Going to Dallas? Don't forget your mask

DALLAS — Headed over to Dallas for some shopping this weekend? If so, it would be a good idea to bring a face covering along.
The Dallas County Commissioners vote, 3-2, on Friday to a proposal that will allow businesses to be fined up to $500 if anyone (customers or employees) is found to not be wearing a mask while on the premises.
The new measure is effective at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
Bexar and Hidalgo counties have passes similar mandates this week as new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Texas continue to soar.
