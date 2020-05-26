Gov. Abbott announces more Phase II openings in the coming days

On Tuesday Texas Governor Greg Abbott drafted a proclamation, expanding additional services that can open under Phase II of Texas' plan to safely and strategically open.
The proclamation paves the way for water parks, recreational sports programs for adults, driver education programs, and food-court dining areas inside shopping malls to begin operation with limited occupancy, or regulations to protect the health and safety of Texans.
Drivers education programs can begin operations immediately.
Food-court operations at shopping malls can also re-open now, but malls are encouraged to designate at least one person who is responsible for health and safety procedures being followed. This includes limiting the number of people at each table to no more than six, maintaining a distance of six feet between tables, cleaning and disinfecting tables between uses, and making sure no condiments are left on the tables between customer uses.
Water Parks will be able to open on Friday, but must limit capacity to 25 percent of normal occupancy. Any video arcades that are located at these water parks must remain closed.
On Sunday, May 31, recreational sports programs for adults can resume, but games and similar competitions may not begin until June 15.
Minimum standard health protocols outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are recommended and located on the Open Texas webpage.
