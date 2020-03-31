Gov. Abbott extends school closure to May 4

AUSTIN — Texas schools will not be permitted to open before May 4 according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Abbott also announced in a Tuesday afternoon press conference that the social distancing executive order will continue until at least April 30.
Social distancing in Texas started just over two weeks as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and was based on a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and President Donald J. Trump.
Covered in the social distancing guidelines is no groups of more than 10 people are allowed to assemble, bars and restaurants have to suspend in-house service and the only people that are allowed to visit hospitals and nursing homes are those providing patient care.
The governor's original order was scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 3.
Nearly 3,300 Texans have come down with COVID-19, with 41 deaths having occurred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.