Gov. Abbott gives figures on the amount of PPE distributed

AUSTIN — In a Monday afternoon briefing, Texas Governor Greg Abbott outlined the vast amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) that Texas healthcare officials have used in treating coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.
The governor said 1.6 million masks have been distributed, with another 3.5 million on the way.
Approximately 209,000 face shields have gone out, along with 2.7 million disposable gloves.
A total of 7,319 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Texas, according to the latest figures.
One thousand one hundred and fifty-three individuals (15.8-percent) have been hospitalized, while 140 (1.9-percent) have died.
Gov. Abbott indicated that there are 21,033 hospital beds available in the state for COVID-19 patients.
The latest calculations show that there are 6.080 ventilators available in the Lone Star State.
