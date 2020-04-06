Gov. Abbott gives figures on the amount of PPE distributed

AUSTIN — In a Monday afternoon briefing, Texas Governor Greg Abbott outlined the vast amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) that Texas healthcare officials have used in treating coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

The governor said 1.6 million masks have been distributed, with another 3.5 million on the way.

Approximately 209,000 face shields have gone out, along with 2.7 million disposable gloves.

A total of 7,319 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Texas, according to the latest figures.

One thousand one hundred and fifty-three individuals (15.8-percent) have been hospitalized, while 140 (1.9-percent) have died.

Gov. Abbott indicated that there are 21,033 hospital beds available in the state for COVID-19 patients.

The latest calculations show that there are 6.080 ventilators available in the Lone Star State.

