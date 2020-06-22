Gov. Abbott instructs Texans to follow all COVID-19 protocols, now

After 10-straight days of record numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Texas, the states governor, Greg Abbott, addressed Texans from Austin on Monday afternoon.
Abbott called the recent numbers “unacceptable”, as not only have the number of new cases been off of the charts, but over the past three weeks the numbers of hospitalizations have doubled.
Another indicator of the states woes in preventing the spread of the virus is the fact that the positive test rate in Texas is now at 9 percent, after being 4.5 percent three weeks ago.
Abbott implored residents of the state to practice good hygiene, wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
“Wearing masks will help us keep Texas open,” Abbott said.
Abbott went on to warn Texans of the consequences, if the state is not able to get the spread of COVID-19 under control.
“If we were to experience another doubling of numbers in the next month, that would mean that we are in an urgent situation,” he said. “Tough actions would be required to make sure that we do contain the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
Abbott added that he believes Texans can have jobs and good health at the same time by following the basic guidelines that have been established by the state in regard to limiting the transmission of the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.