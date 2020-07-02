Gov. Abbott makes face mask wearing mandatory in Texas

AUSTIN — An Executive Order was signed by Governor Greg Abbott on Friday afternoon, making face coverings over the nose and mouth mandatory when in public spaces in Texas.
Counties that have less than 20 total cases of COVID-19 are exempt from the mandate.
“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a news release. “We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another — and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces.”
The governor also officially gave mayors and county judges the authority the authority to impose limits on some outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than 10, and must maintain at least six feet of social distancing from others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.