Gov. Abbott reveals new plan to administer COVID-19 shots to home bound Texans

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a Save Our Seniors program on Thursday during a press conference that was held in Corpus Christi.
The program will feature more than 1,100 Texas National Guardsmen who will assist communities throughout the state in vaccinating senior citizens who are home bound.
Some troops will work to identify and register the home bound, while other members will visit the homes and administer the injections.
For the first week of the program 8,000 shots have been allocated for the home bound.
“A key part of our mission in the fight against COVID-19 is to vaccinate seniors and those who are most at risk — and senior vaccination programs like the one in Corpus Christi are crucial to accomplishing this mission,” said Governor Abbott. “I am proud of the work being done by the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Meals On Wheels, and city leadership to identify and vaccinate homebound seniors in their community. By implementing a similar model throughout the state, and with the support of the Texas National Guard, we will reach more homebound seniors in communities across Texas and provide them with these life-saving vaccines.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.