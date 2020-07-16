Gov. Abbott says a lock down can be avoided if Texans will wear masks

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said during a press conference on Thursday that he believes another lock down can be avoided if Texans will just wear a mask.
Texas continues to be one of the leading states in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases as well as hospitalizations and there has been some speculation that a lockdown will be needed, at least in the hardest hit areas of the state, to get the virus under control.
Abbott said that he has been in discussion with the panel of doctors that make up the medical advisory board of the Strike Force to Open Texas, and the focus of the talks has been centered around the wearing of masks.
“ … and if everyone will adapt the face mask requirement and wear a face mask, we will be able to get control of COVID-19,” Gov. Abbott said. “A lock down is the last thing that we need in the state of Texas if everyone will adapt the best practice of wearing a face mask.”
