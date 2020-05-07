Gov. Abbott says COVID-19 executive order violators can't be sent to jail

Texas Governor Greg Abbott served up a clarification to a previously issued executive order concerning coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines.
In a statement released on Thursday morning, Abbott said that he was modifying his orders to ensure confinement (jail) is not used as a punishment for anyone choosing to violate the order.
The clarification is retroactive to April 2, and supersedes any local orders.
Abbott added,”As some county judges advocate releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place.”
Abbott was referencing several small business owners in Dallas and Laredo who have been arrested for violating the executive order by opening hair and nail salons.
